Nintendo Eshop is closing: How do you save your credit?

If you look at the retrospective 8th console generation to heart, then you can identify a clear winner: Sony. The PlayStation 4 proved an incredible success and sold around 120 million times. Things weren’t going so well for Microsoft, however. If you could stand up to the PS3 with the “360”, it sold Xbox One only round 48 million times. It was even worse for Nintendo. The Wii U turned out to be a disastrous flop – only 13.56 million devicee were sold. However, thanks to its handheld division, Nintendo was able to survive as a console maker.

The 3DS saves Nintendo from disaster

Fortunately you could thanks 76 million sold 3DS handhelds just about prevent the catastrophe. Thanks to the hybrid console Switch, Nintendo is now riding the wave of success again and has finally risen to become the market leader again after the Wii and DS era. Time to say goodbye to the 8th generation of consoles.





Nintendo closes eshops – what needs to be considered?

Nintendo is closing its eshops for 3DS and Wii U today. This means several things are no longer possible: Unfortunately, you will no longer be able to download any free games or demos in the future. leftovers credit (It has not been possible to redeem credit cards since August 2022) can no longer be used.

who else Balance in the profiles of eshops saved, this should be on his Nintendo Account transfer. It can then be used for the Nintendo Switch eshop. This function is still available on a transitional basis until March 2024 available. If you have not acted by then, your balance in the Nintendo Eshop will be forfeited.

As of today, however, it will still be possible to load already purchased games onto your consoles. Online play is also still enabled. With the closure of the eshops numerous Nintendo classics will no longer be available (digitally) for the time being. As long as these games don’t eventually release for Switch, Nintendo the sale.