Nintendo is giving Switch players a great free gift

Nintendo isn’t exactly known for overly generous generosity. On the contrary, not only since the Nintendo Switch, the Japanese company is often considered the “Apple of the gaming world” – because prices for hardware and games from Nintendo usually remain stable many years after release and hardly fall. The success proves the Mario company right, but Nintendo now has one great free gift announced for all Switch players, which is available immediately. But there is Expiry Date, to get access, so it’s best to redeem the free goodie right now.

Nintendo gift for all switch gamers

Although Nintendo regularly surprises its numerous fans with new classic games that can be played without a purchase – but only those who have a paid subscription Nintendo Switch (buy now €335.99 )On-line completed.

The new Gift for free is however actually completely free. And not only that: If you redeem the goodie, you even get access to dozens of Nintendo classics.

Gift from Nintendo is now available

Nintendo is currently giving away seven days access to Nintendo Switch Online. You can get the gift this Nintendo promotion page redeem quickly and easily.

As Nintendo emphasizes, those players who have already used a free trial period will also receive the gift. With that you have No later than Sunday March 26, 2023.

Access to a number of Nintendo classics

With one-week access to Nintendo Switch Online you get Access to online multiplayer in Nintendo games and dozens of Nintendo classics from the NES, Super Nintendo and Game Boy, including numerous Zelda, Mario and Metroid games.

You also get other benefits that require a subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, such as the Smartphone app and exclusive offers.

Redeem your Nintendo gift now

Unfortunately, the numerous classic games from Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Mega Drive are not included. For this you need the large subscription to Nintendo Switch Online including the expansion pack, which costs around 40 euros per year as a single user. Still it is Nintendo gift a fun way to try Nintendo Switch Online once try it out for free and without obligation.