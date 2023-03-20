Sonic Frontiers: First big free DLC coming this week

Sonic Frontiers is getting the first of three free expansions this week, all of which are due out later this year. The update will be released on March 23, in just a few days.

There is no such thing as boredom at Sonic

The DLC will be called “Sights, Sounds and Speed”. The content roadmap for 2023 already contains a few hints about the content of the update. The expansion should get new features and modes with which you can tear across the Starfall Islands at lightning speed.



Number two will be an update centered around the birthday of the Sonic franchise. In addition, Sega is releasing an open zone challenge mode and new co-op characters. The third DLC will also add new story content.