New Counter-Strike could be waiting around the corner

Update (2023-03-20):

Trademark protection reveals Counter-Strike 2

Valve has filed for trademark protection for “CS2,” reports PC Games N. That it is about Counter-Strike 2 is a low-odds guess, and the application clearly shows the connection to Counter-Strike. Valve links the new trademark to the previously registered trademarks “Counter-Strike” and “CS GO”.

Rumors about the game have been rife in recent weeks since the discovery of program files in Nvidia’s driver package (see below). There has been speculation that it may be a port of the original Counter-Strike to the Source 2 engine, but the registration of the “CS2” mark may indicate that it is indeed a full-fledged sequel.

Original article (2023-03-06):

According to sources to the journalist Richard Lewis, who previously revealed several big news about the first-person shooter Counter-Strike, the game developer Valve will work on a completely new version of the game. Something that was first noticed by VGC.

The game is said to be built in the Source 2 engine and is already said to be playable. Limited testing will be held at Valve’s headquarters in Seattle, USA. The expectation is that the game will be released as “Counter-Strike 2” and get an open beta sometime in March.

The data is further strengthened by the fact that Nvidia also released drivers for two brand new unknown apps: “csgos2.exe” and “cs2.exe”.