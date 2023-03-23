Nintendo Switch: Big sale in the eShop, secure numerous bargains!

Bargain hunt for the Nintendo Switch: Anyone looking for possible cheap games for its Switch console, absolutely should the official eShop pay a visit. There is currently namely a large sale instead, with numerous offers vying for the attention of customers. That’s enough from small indie titles to lavish AAA productions. Collections and DLCs are also sometimes for little money to have. We have some of the highlights picked out for you to make it easier for you to get an overview.

Switch games for a small price

Please always make sure that the information is partly for current prices acts. It can therefore happen that a game is played again the very next day a bit expensive is. So if you are interested in a specific offer, you should hit as fast as possible. You must also be aware that in the eShop you can only the download versions of the individual games can buy. The classic cartridge variants are reserved for wholesalers and retailers.





By the way, the selection in the current sale is again as large as it is diverse. There almost every genre covered is, there should be the right game for almost every taste. There are also standing not just older titles for the Nintendo Switch (buy now €330.00 ) on offer, some publications from the recent past are also included. We have an overview put together for you.

FIFA 23 Nintendo Switch Legacy Edition – €19.99

Hentai World – 1.99 euros

Final Fantasy 7 – 7.99 euros

Farm Tycoon – 0.99 euros

WRC 19 FIA World Rally Championship – €4.99

Salt and Sanctuary – 3.74 euros

Dragon Quest Treasures – $35.99

Football Manager 2023 Touch – 30.14 euros

Resident Evil 4 – 9.99 euros

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition – 13.99 euros

Green Hell – 2.49 euros

