Podcast: Now Available! Artificial Intelligence Platforms; Challenges and Risks for Employment.

Amazon and Google are some of the leading companies in artificial intelligence and implement them to make your experience with the consumer.

In the last 5 years the technology it has transformed our lives and made our lives more efficient.

Las artificial intelligences will revolutionize the Human Resources area in the coming years.

A study revealed by Prunas indicates that the 40 percent of large international companies have already purchased AI tools to complement traditional human resource management techniques.

Amazon and Google among many other companies use artificial intelligence in their processes to communicate with consumers and for internal company processes. In the case of Amazon, according to CNN, it uses AI in most of its processes, from consumer search, which Amazon uses to give its customers the best options depending on what they are looking for and give them the best options, even for logistics so that the product reaches the desired place all this has made Amazon a very efficient company.

In the case of Google, it is a company that has been using artificial intelligence for a long time to improve the user experience when searching, according to an article by ThirteenBits, Google uses several artificial intelligence algorithms with different functions and that directly influence in content positioning. These are RankBrain, neural matching, BERT and MUM, these artificial intelligences created by Google help consumers have a better experience when searching for content.

In the last 5 years, new technologies have emerged that are changing the way we interact with the world, 5G technology allows companies to offer new services and improve connection speeds, in addition, artificial intelligence and machine learning are being used by companies for advanced data analysis and to improve business decision making.

AI in Human Resources (HR)

Although human resources has not been a pioneering area of ​​technology in recent years, this has changed. According to Sodexo, thanks to artificial intelligence, the human resources area will become a super effective area because it will improve the employee experience. when selecting new vacancies that are more suited to the company as well as the implementation of new artificial intelligence programs that help employees improve and promote their learning within the company. It will also help to make predictions about employees due to their ability to process information and thus predict if an employee suffers from demotivation and take action before it has negative repercussions for the company, the study revealed.

The guests of the podcast are Edgar Osuna Director of Human Resources of KTSA, Technology Services Americas and Sebastián Barros Key Account Manager of AMX, América Móvil. In the podcast they will talk about relevant topics such as AI and how it will affect the business world and people’s lives as well as GPT chat And how is it that this tool can be of great help to employees but at the same time a big problem.

The chapter can be found at YouTube, Spotify y Amazon Music. The program is sponsored by Millennium Group.

