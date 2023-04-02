About the case of Kalimba and Melissa Galindor, many celebrities have already expressed their opinion and it is that just as there are many who support the singer, many others have questioned his honor and innocence, because everyone remembers, that he was also in jail, for allegedly having abused a minor.

But the one that has given an opinion with arguments and a lot of reason, is Niurkawho is known for always giving an accurate opinion in the face of various situations that his colleagues in the media experience, and this time he was no exception.

Well, the dear vedette, assured that before speaking, they must first have evidence and let the law do its job instead of denouncing, because everything seems be a defamationsaid Juan Osorio’s ex.

“What I do not agree with is that any human being (be it a man, a woman, whoever) file a complaint and go straight inside,” he said.

Niurka thinks about Kalimba and Melissa

Niurka pronounces on the case of Kalimba and Melissa Galindo



The ex-participant of La Casada de los Famosos, remained firm in her opinion that the best answer on the case is provided by the law, since it is the authorities, who they must clarify the accusations.

“Why do you make it public before coming here to law? I consider it defamation, before the approval of the law, before the investigation, ”he added. “There should also be a law that punishes that, discrediting before it is proven, whether it is a woman or a man,” she argued.

What has happened between Kalimba and Melissa Galindo?

Melissa Galindo accuses Kalimba of abuse



How we inform you in The Truth NewsA few weeks ago, Melissa Galindo surprised with a complaint on social networks, accusing Kalimba of alleged sexual abuseto which the OV7 member replied that he had already compiled 120 tests, in which it is verified that Galindo lies and also owes him more than 1 million pesos.

