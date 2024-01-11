Nolan, Gerwig and Scorsese lead DGA Awards nominations

NEW YORK.- Christopher Nolan, Greta Gerwig and Martin Scorsese They were nominated by the Union of Directors of the United States (DGA) for its highest award.

Wednesday’s nominations for the 76th edition of the Awards DGA, which followed those of the SAG Awards, of the Screen Actors Guild, were as expected. The other two nominees for the guild’s highest award, for outstanding direction, are Alexander Payne for The Holdovers (Those who stay) and Yorgos Lanthimos for Poor Things (poor creatures).

Nolan’s nomination, for Oppenheimer, It is his fifth at the DGA, although he has not managed to win in these awards. Gerwig, nominated for Barbie, previously competed for Lady Bird 2017. Scorsese’s nomination for Killers of the Flower Moon (The Moon Killers) is his 13th mention in the DGA; previously won by The Departed (Infiltrados) 2006 and for the series Boardwalk Empire.

scar predictions

The Directors Guild nominees often align closely with those from the Academy Awards. In the last two decades, the DGA winner has almost always triumphed at the Oscars. Last year, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won by Everything Everywhere All at Once (Everything everywhere at the same time).

The DGA nominees for best debut filmmaker are the American Cord Jefferson for American Fictionthe Chilean director Manuela Martelli for 1976, Iranian director Noora Niasari for thing, American director AV Rockwell for A Thousand and One and Korean-Canadian filmmaker Celine Song for Past Lives (Past Lives).

The union announced other categories on Tuesday.

The nominations for best documentary are: 20 Days in Mariupol (20 days in Maripol), Bobi Wine: The People’s President, Beyond Utopia, Kokomo City y Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Succession HBO’s lead television nominations, with four of five directing nominations.

The 76th annual DGA Awards will take place on February 10.

FUENTE: AP