Non ci crederete ma Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai arrives in the West

Di Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai non abbiamo notizie dalo scorso TGS ma adesso arriva una gradita confirma: Square Enix has infatti annunciato che il gioco uscirà il next autumn in all the world, the West understood.

Square Enix, Game Studio and Kai Graphics have confirmed with a trailer that the action RPG Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of DaiA will appear “Worldwide“Il next autumn your PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.

It is not clear if I punctuate a contemporary release or if the debut will be first in Giappone to be able to dedicate it to the release in the West, in ogni caso la bella notizia è che the game will also perform his comparsa in Europe and North America In localized versions (at least) in the English language (and we also hope in other languages, ta cui l’italiano) and will not be confined to only Giappone and Asian territories.

A decision not così unknown from the moment that the Dai series is not particularly noteworthy in the West, Square Enix is ​​involved in the recent launch of the saga and even published Infinity Strash Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai not only in Giappone but in all world, A beautiful news for fans of this series set in the Dragon Quest universe.