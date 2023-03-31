Xbox Games With Gold: April 2023 games are a good surprise

The new free Xbox Games with Gold games for April 2023 have been made official by Microsoft. No surprise, these are still rather confidential titles with an award-winning TV series in the mix.

Although it has lost some of its luster over the years, Microsoft is continuing its Xbox Games With Gold program. Since October 2022, the offer has become even less attractive following the removal of two retro games from the Xbox 360 era. The formula has gone from four games to only two, which often do not find favor with subscribers. Never mind, the Redmond firm continues its momentum by highlighting more confidential titles, but which are nonetheless appreciated most of the time. Will this also be the case with the April 2023 Xbox Games With Gold games?

Xbox Games with Gold free games for April 2023

Microsoft has unveiled new free games for Xbox Games With Gold subscribers. A staple a few years ago, the program is now entirely eclipsed by Xbox Game Pass. However, members can continue to pick up two new titles each month as part of their Xbox Live Glod or XGP Ultimate subscription. For the month of April 2023, the Redmond company will offer two more independent productions, which have both received a fairly good reception. No need to prolong the suspense, the Xbox Games With Gold games of March 2023 are therefore:

Out of Space: Couch Edition (April 1 to 30)

(April 1 to 30) Peaky Blinders: Mastermind (April 16 to May 15)

Out of Space Couch Edition

Multiplayer co-op strategy game, both online and local. In this title from the Xbox Games With Gold line-up, you live with your roommates in a spaceship. You have to generate resources, recycle your garbage and build new technologies to face the attack of aliens. Upgrade your equipment and your ship, arrange your home, manage daily tasks and manage to survive the vagaries of roommates. A title that relies on a random generation of levels to guarantee different games each time and that is catchy enough to make you want to unlock achievements to get new content.

Peaky Blinders Mastermind

Adaptation of the famous eponymous series, this free Xbox Games With Gold game presents itself as an adventure and strategy title where you must execute perfectly synchronized plans by playing as Peaky Blinders. The game is set before the events of the first season and lets you play as six members of the Shelby family. All will have their own strengths and weaknesses, allowing for example to bribe a policeman or simply use brute force. A title that allows you to move forward or backward in time and which will ask you to use the right character wisely at the right time to solve puzzles.