Nordstrom clearance sales disappoint Canadians – Reuters

The first day of Nordstrom’s clearance sale began on Tuesday, but some shoppers came away disappointed with the discounts.

Many places saw shoppers queuing outside stores, anticipating deep discounts, only to find that most items were only a measly five percent off.

A Nordstrom spokesperson told CTV News Toronto that “certain categories and products” have also been reduced by up to 20%.

Nordstrom announced earlier this month that it would exit the Canadian market, closing its six Canadian department stores and seven Nordstrom Rack stores. The high-end retailer opened its first Canadian store in 2014, but after eight years CEO Erik Nordstrom said the company did not see “a realistic path to profitability” in the country.

Liquidation efforts only began after the company won approval from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Monday. Under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, the company must obtain court approval before it can proceed with liquidation.

In addition to merchandise, the company will also liquidate all furniture, fixtures and fittings from its stores, while merchandise from third-party sellers was already removed last weekend.

The company had already closed its Canadian online store earlier this month.

Approximately 2,500 employees are affected by the closure.

Nordstrom’s liquidation efforts are expected to be completed by the end of June.



With files from CTV News Toronto and The Canadian Press.

Nordstrom really said yes we are closing but you only get 5% off 🥲🤭 -Bailey. (@_thebai) 21 mars 2023

the sale so trash today, 5% off shoes and 20% off SOME boots at nordstrom — lewie vooton • 🫤 • (@hoodshordy) 21 mars 2023

In case you were wondering, I haven’t seen any liquidation type sales at Nordstrom, just a lot of disappointed faces today as I browsed the main level – Anne Marie Aikins (@AMAwithAMA) 21 mars 2023