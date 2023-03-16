NordVPN cuts its prices and offers you a nice welcome gift!

You will fall for NordVPN’s great promotion on its two-year subscription. And in addition, you will enjoy a bonus gift by subscribing now. Take advantage of it quickly, the offer is limited in time…

One of the best known VPNs cuts prices by offering a 59% reduction on their Ultimate subscription two years. Thus, your VPN will cost you 160.56 euros for the first two years, or 6.69 euros per month! And that’s not all… By choosing this formula, you will receive between 3 months and a year free of charge. You will make great savings while being perfectly protected.

Take advantage of CyberGhost offers too!

Additionally, Advanced and Essential subscriptions are 50% and 49% off respectively. So many good reasons to join NordVPN, which will secure your data and devices for a very low price. With it, you can even make purchases by connecting to a public WiFi, as its features guarantee you a high level of protection. All subscriptions offer anti-malware protection, tracker and ad blocker, vulnerability scanner and password manager. Something to navigate with peace of mind…

Don’t take your security lightly, entrust it to NordVPN

NordVPN assures you that your data is not stored. Indeed, the VPN regularly calls on an independent audit, thus demonstrating that it does not record anything of your activities. Plus, NordVPN protects you from spyware and malware with Anti-Threat Protection. Finally, it guarantees you a stable and fast connection. You will be able to surf, play or watch videos without seeing any slowdown! NordVPN is compatible with all operating systems, allowing you to install it on all your equipment. You can put it on up to 6 devices simultaneously, to protect your whole family. Very easy to use, you just need to connect to one of the 5,500 servers in 60 countries to browse. And if you ever run into a problem, customer service is on hand to help. Finally, with the 30-day “satisfied or refunded” guarantee, you take no risk. As well enjoy !

Find the NordVPN offer by clicking here

BFMTV’s editorial staff did not participate in the production of this content. BFMTV is likely to receive compensation when one of our readers makes a purchase via the links included in this article.