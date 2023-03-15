Artificial intelligence can detect breast cancer four years before it develops in patients

March 15, 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) is here to stay. Not only can you power creative and entertainment tools, but in fields like productivity, work, science, and medicine you can achieve feats that previously seemed unattainable with other tools. Now, can detect breast cancer four years before it develops in patients.

Hungarian doctors are using an artificial intelligence model to quickly detect the disease early, according to a report from The New York Times.

