Nuremberg: Four men kick young people in the head – with head injuries in the clinic

In the early hours of Saturday (March 18), a 19-year-old was injured by kicks in the head at Nuremberg Central Station. Four suspects were arrested. The police of Central Franconia reported.

Around 5 a.m., a 19-year-old man got into a fight with four initially unknown men in the tunnel area to the platforms in the east wing of Nuremberg Central Station. The reason for the dispute has not yet been clarified.

Homicide investigating attack potentially life-threatening

During the argument, the men knocked him to the ground and kicked the 19-year-old in the head several times. The 19-year-old suffered as a result head injurieswho had to be treated medically in a hospital. He is currently located not in mortal danger.





Alerted patrol crews managed to arrest three suspects on the spot and a fourth suspect a short time later on a train.

Due to the potentially life-threatening nature of kicks to the head, the Murder Commission of the Nuremberg Criminal Police the further investigations. At the request of the Nuremberg-Fürth public prosecutor’s office, the suspects, aged 20, 25, 26 and 27, are brought before the investigating judge to examine the question of detention.