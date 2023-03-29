Nursing for everyone: Apply now for the 2023 diversity award in nursing

Korian Foundation

The Korian Foundation for Care and Aging Gracefully is awarding the Prize for Diversity and Respect in Care again this year. Individual teams, care providers, institutions or projects that have developed sustainable ideas and concepts and are already taking initial measures to make everyday care more diversity-sensitive can apply.

The foundation award will be presented as part of the German Nursing Day in autumn 2023 and is endowed with prize money of 2,000 euros.

“Diversity is an issue that concerns us all, that we deal with every day and that doesn’t stop with care and nursing. The world is colourful, diverse, as are the biographies of the people who work in a care facility or are cared for there To be sensitized to differences, to be open to new knowledge and experiences and to learn – that is life. Anyone who has recognized this and implements it in their everyday care is a role model for all those who are not yet on the path to diversity-sensitive care You can be a role model and give courage – that’s what we pride ourselves on,” says Elisabeth Scharfen, Board Member of the Korian Foundation.

All care providers are invited to apply. The deadline for applications is May 15, 2023. Interested applicants can find further information on the call for applications and the application form at www.korian-stiftung.de/korian-stiftung-award.

About the Korian Foundation for Care and Aging Gracefully

Established in 2020, the non-profit Korian Foundation for Nursing and Graceful Aging aims to promote the development of elderly care and health care at home and abroad, as well as education, training and further education and science and research in the field of nursing and medicine. The focus is on nursing staff, for whom offers are developed that strengthen their physical and mental health. In this way, those in need of care are also taken into account. Dignity, recognition and respect for all sides – that is the holistic motto of the foundation.

