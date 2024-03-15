O Yeong-su (Squid Game), sentenced to prison for sexual harassment

Veteran actor O Yeong-su, famous after the international success of the Netflix series The squid gamehas been convicted to a suspended sentence of eight months in prison for sexually harassing to a woman in 2017.

The Suwon district court (south of Seoul) considered this week that the victim’s story is consistent and therefore sentenced the interpreter to undergo forty hours in a program for harassers and He imposed a prison sentence on him, which is suspended for two years..

If during those two years the actor does not violate any law, should not go through the penitentiary center. The court stated in its ruling that what the victim tells is not something that can be invented.

The facts

O, from 80 towas charged in November 2022 for having hugged and kissed a woman on the cheek between August and September 2017 during a theater tour, for which the Prosecutor’s Office requested a year in prison.

The interpreter, who has denied the charges from the beginning, said as he left the court that appeal the verdict issued by the court.

Oh, that he won Golden Globe in 2022 for best supporting actor for his role as player 001 in The squid game, began his career in acting in the sixties, mainly in the theater, where he has worked in hundreds of works of classical Korean and Western theater. She later joined the Korean National Theater Company before having specific roles in film or television.