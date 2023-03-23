OFFER | Redmi Note 11S with low price on Mercado Livre

O Redmi Note 11S was announced in January 2022 for R$2,999. Some time after the official launch, this intermediary Xiaomi is available for purchase at a lower price. Good cameras, long battery life and low price are some of its biggest attributes. Below, we’ll show you the offer we found on Mercado Livre, in addition to all the device’s specifications.

Redmi Note 11S with low price on Mercado Livre

Redmi Note 11S

In the Free Market, the Redmi Note 11S 128 GB is being sold for R$ 1,352 at sight, representing a reduction of R$ 1,647 in relation to the original amount. If you prefer to pay in installments, you can divide it up to 12 installments of R$ 131.08. So if you’re looking for a new smartphone, this is the time!

Where is the offer?

👉 Buy the Redmi Note 11S for BRL 1,352 on Mercado Livre

Other Redmi Note 11S offers



R$ 1.328,00







Xiaomi Redmi Note 11s Dual Sim 128 Gb Graphite Gray 8 Gb Ram Note 11S

View deal





R$ 2.600,10







Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S 128Gb Cinza

View deal



See more offers on our Telegram channel: Net Deals workshop.

Is it worth buying the Redmi Note 11S?

O Redmi Note 11S is an intermediary aimed at consumers looking for a smartphone with good cameras and long battery life.

The AMOLED screen measures 6.43 inches with Full HD + resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate. inside, the Xiaomi inserted a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, combined with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD.

There are four cameras on the back: the main 108-megapixel, the secondary 8-megapixel wide-angle, the tertiary 2-megapixel macro and the last depth also 2-megapixel. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 16 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 33W fast charging. Other features of the device include: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, synthesized stereo speakers, USB-C port and fingerprint reader on the side.

👉 Buy the Redmi Note 11S for BRL 1,352 on Mercado Livre

Redmi Note 11S data sheet:

Operational system: MIUI 13 e Android 11

MIUI 13 e Android 11 Processor: Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)

Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) RAM memory: 6 GB and 8 GB

6 GB and 8 GB Internal Storage: 128 GB and UFS 2.2

128 GB and UFS 2.2 Fabric – Type: AMOLED

AMOLED Screen – Size: 6.43

6.43 Screen – Resolution: 1080 x 2400

1080 x 2400 Screen – Frequency: 90Hz

90Hz main camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52 e PDAF

108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52 e PDAF Frontal camera: 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide)

16 MP, f/2.4, (wide) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Charger: Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3 e 33W

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S – See the full technical sheet here