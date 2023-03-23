EDGE promotes Resident Evil 4 Remake, bene Wo Long and Horizon Call of the Mountain

Within its new publication, EDGE has revealed the ratings of a large number of recently reviewed games, which also include Resident Evil 4 Remake, Wild Hearts, Horizon Call of the Mountain and other anchors.

La testata giornalistica, che thicke accende discussioni per i suoi personali metri di giudizio, if it aligns with the median opinion of the specialized stamp and awards Resident Evil 4 Remake with an 8/10. well Wo Long Fallen Dynastywith also the new action game of Team Ninja valued with a final value of 8/10.

Many positive comments and a single post in the pubblicazione #383 of EDGE, which I saw andiamo to report all and voted:

Resident Evil 4 – 8

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty – 8

Chia – 7

Wild Hearts – 6

Octopath Traveler 2 – 7

Company of Heroes 3 – 8

Bayonetta Origins: Cherry And The Lost Demon – 7

Horizon: Call Of The Mountain – 8

Song In The Smoke Rekindled – 7

Scars Above – 5

Storyteller – 7

Backbeat – 7

King Of The Castle – 6

Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe – 7

White – 4

Another time was the price of Horizon Call of the Mountain, the main title of the launch of PlayStation VR 2, and Company of Heroes 3, che segna il retorno della storica RTS series. Also discreetly reserved for Tchia, Bayonetta Origins: Cereza And The Lost Demon, Octopath Travelers 2 and Kirby’s Return To Dreamland Deluxe, while Wild Hearts If you are satisfied, give a sufficiency. What do you think about the giudizi di EDGE?