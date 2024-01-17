Official lineup of the first match of the Cuban Dream Team published

He Dream Team from Cuban Professional Baseball Federation (FEPCUBE) announced the lineup for its first exhibition game that will be held next Wednesday, January 17.

“Starting lineup for our first game in history, this Wednesday the 17th, at Miami Dade College-North Campus,” they reflected from their account on the social network X.

He Dream Team will go to their game against the Miami Dade College teamwith Víctor Mesa Jr, as the leadoff hitter and in left field, followed by second baseman Yuli Gurriel, while Jorge Soler and Yunel Escobar will act as designated hitters.

Leonys Martín, in right field, Robert Montes, covering third base, Luis Avilés Jr., in shortstop, Alejandro Rivero, first base, Andy Martín, center field and Luis Touron as catcher, complete the lineup that the manager will present Brayan Pena.

The starting pitcher will be right-hander Pedro Luis Echemendía Jr.

The team began training this week at the Demie Mainieri field of Miami Dade College (North Campus), with a view to participating in the Intercontinental Baseball Series, in Barranquilla, Colombia.

The attendance of the independent team to the Barranquilla Intercontinental Professional Baseball Series was involved in controversy, after the refusal of the Colombian government to have its players use Cuban national symbols.

After that, Edison Rentería, president of Team Rentería USA, the entity that organizes the tournament, announced that the FEPCUBE players will not use the Cuban anthem or flag.