Del Potro’s promise if La Scalonetta won the World Cup that led him to play again

“I made a promise. If Argentina won the World Cup, I was going to try to play the US Open. So Messi, De Paul and the entire national team put me in training,” Juan Martin del Potro told ESPN in Sao Paulo.

The 34-year-old from Tandil was champion of the 2009 United States Open and won two Olympic medals in London 2012 and Rio 2016, he will try to get in shape for the tournament that will be played next August 28 to September 10.

The problem is the pain that he still feels in his knee, which could frustrate his return to the tennis courts: “My priority is the quality of lifeBecause I can’t take the pain anymore, but I’m not going to close this, I want to leave it open. After, time and life will tell how it ends, but today I seek treatments to improve my quality of life, not to play. That is a big difference in my day to day”.