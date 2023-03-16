Oldani case: confirm prosecution of prosecutor Ferraro

The Federal Chamber of Rosario confirmed the prosecution of Cristina Ferrarothe Santa Fe prosecutor suspended from office for her irregular performance in the investigations into the murder of businessman Hugo Oldani.

On June 7, 2022, the federal judge of San Nicolás, Carlos Villafuerte Ruzo, provisionally in charge of Court No. 2 of Santa Fe, prosecuted the prosecutor of the Public Prosecution Ministry, Cristina Ferraro, for having allowed the the Oldani family withdraw a million-dollar sum of money, in pesos and dollars, that were inside Turismo Oldani.

Also read: How the gang that murdered Hugo Oldani escaped

On November 24 of last year, in a joint session of deputies and senators, the Legislature of the province of Santa Fe suspended for a term of five months and without pay to prosecutor Ferraro.

In that resolution, it was established that the prosecutor was suspended, pending the decision made by the Federal Chamber of Rosario regarding her prosecution. In case she remained firm, she would then move towards her possible removal from office.

Sanction

After confirming the prosecution of the federal Justice against the prosecutor Cristina Ferraro, for her actions in the so-called “Oldani cause”, the deputy Leandro Busatto He maintained that the Legislature must resume the process against the judicial official and go for the harsher sanction.

“The Oldani case is a true institutional scandal in which the Public Prosecutor’s Office (MPA) looked the other way. A crime in which a million dollars and evidence disappeared after a homicide,” said the legislator.