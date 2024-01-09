On a day like today, the first hot air balloon flight takes place in the US

MIAMI. – Ascension Day Globo It is celebrated this January 9. The anniversary remembers this day, but from 1793, when in Independence Square in Philadelphia, the French balloonist Jean Paul Blanchard made the first flight in a hot-static balloon within USA.

This experience was not the first in the world. The story goes that it was the brothers Joseph and Jacques Montgolfier, who invented the hot air balloon in 1782. A year later, in 1783, the Montgolfiers made a public demonstration of a flight in the main square of Annonay with a hot air balloon 10 meters in diameter.

The brothers found that hot air weighs less than atmospheric air and that it was possible to fill a balloon to make it rise.

The RAE defines hot air balloons as “an air navigation device consisting of a bag of waterproof and light material, from which a basket hangs for cargo and passengers, and which rises when filled with a gas of lower density than the aire”.

Balloon height

Hot air balloons can reach different heights, depending on their type and weather conditions. The flights They have a height of between 100 and 500 meters above ground level.

In the United States, the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival is held, which fills the New Mexico sky with colors with an event that annually brings together thousands of spectators. It is estimated that, in 2022, nearly 830,000 people from around the world attended the event.

In March 1999, the first non-stop trip around the world in a hot air balloon was recorded: carried out by the Breitling Orbiter III, whose crew members were Bertrand Piccard and Wim Vertraeten.

Additionally, in 2015, American Troy Bradley and Russian Leonid Tiukhtyaev achieved a world flight record in globo after traveling 10,696 kilometers on a journey that started from Japan and ended off the coast of Mexico.

Source: Very Interesting /La Vanguardia / International Day Portal