“It’s the most viral video on my account”

TikToker Dairon Cano surprised a Cuban who lives in his van in Miami with a gift as a sign of gratitude. A video he posted about this man has become the most viral on his account with 12 million views.

In the video you can see the moment in which the influencer gives him a shirt, a hat and a cap, a card to buy at Nike and 100 dollars.

“Let’s help each other. The Cuban helps himself, the Cuban does not criticize himself. I wanted to make you this present brother, I hope you like it and I give it to you with a lot of love and affection. May God bless you, you are a warrior,” the TikToker tells him while the man receives the gift with tremendous joy.

Given the high rental prices in Miami, this Cuban decided to live in his truck.

“Yuma has gotten really bad. An efficiency costs you 1,300 pesos. Here you can spend a month with 100 pesos, you resolve, relaxed…”, this man assured Dairon Cano in the first video that he made of him and that went viral.