On a theater tour with “Columbus”.

The stage play group of BORG Egg makes a guest appearance in four Bregenzerwald communities with “Columbus 1492”.

Egg. The school theater of the Egger Gymnasium has been known far beyond the region for decades for its theater performances that are well worth seeing and demanding productions. This year Jura Soyfer’s “Columbus 1492” will be performed.

34 young actresses and actors take part in the new production. The play outlines the history of Christopher Columbus, the occupation and exploitation of America and the ideological colonization of the native American population. “Jura Soyfer tells the story of Columbus from the perspective of the losers, the victims of colonialism. ‘Columbus – 1492’ is a satire on the – in this case – Spanish court and the courtiers, it is an accusation against colonialism and a relentless comparison of supposedly civilized European culture bearers and allegedly underdeveloped savages,” explains director Prof. Ariel Lang. The intensive rehearsals culminate in the theater tour through four communities in the Bregenzerwald.

The theater project receives important support from the teachers Maria Meusburger-Bereuter, Johanna Mark, Elisabeth Metzler-Faißt, Jakob Metzler, Daniel Amann, Kristina Keßler, Hanspeter Sutterlüty, Christine Felder-Lang, Hannah Kempf and Susanne Greber-Germann. The premiere will take place on Friday, March 24, at 8 p.m. in the high school auditorium. Tickets can be reserved at [email protected] or in the morning by phone at 05512/2484. ME

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 8 p.m

Gymnasium Egg

Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 8 p.m

Mellau Community Hall

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 8 p.m

Waldersaal, Lingenau