Only briefly at Amazon: Height-adjustable desk for 174.99 euros

If you are looking for a new desk that will give your workplace more flexibility and comfort, we have just the right offer for you. Until tomorrow evening, March 19th, Amazon is offering an attractive discount on a height-adjustable desk from Songmics that works electrically. Instead of 189.99 euros, the desk and tabletop only cost 174.99 euros, if you activate the 15 euro coupon on the product page. If you would like a slightly wider table top (140 cm), you can even save 20 euros and only pay 189.99 euros. Take this opportunity to upgrade your workplace with a height-adjustable desk – because the offer is really short-lived.

Height-adjustable desk, electric: That’s what the Songmics LSD015X01 offers

The height-adjustable desk offers you everything you need for a comfortable and ergonomic workplace. With its four memory buttons, you can continuously adjust the height of the electric desk between 72 and 120 cm and save your preferred heights. In addition, the desk has a collision protection system, a fabric pocket and two hooks on the sides for books, magazines, stationery, headphones and bags. The vintage brown and black spliced ​​tabletop gives the desk an attractive look, while the sturdy steel frame can support up to 80kg. The desk is also quiet, so you can work undisturbed. Amazon customers give it an average of 4.7 out of 5 stars.

That’s why a height-adjustable desk is worth it

A height-adjustable desk like the Songmix LSD015X01 with table top offers numerous advantages. You can change your working posture regularly to relieve your muscles and prevent tension. The ability to switch between sitting and standing also promotes blood circulation and increases concentration. Last but not least, an ergonomically designed workplace helps to avoid back and neck pain and increases your productivity.

More height adjustable electric desks with discounts

In addition to the Songmics offer, there are currently discounts on other models from the height-adjustable desk category, which can give your workplace more flexibility and ergonomics. These table top desks also offer height adjustable features, different sizes and shapes to suit your individual needs. Here is an overview of the current offers:

Supplement to the height-adjustable desk: Also a gaming monitor at a top price

If you buy a height-adjustable desk, whether mechanical or electric, you probably have additional purchase requirements. Appropriately, Amazon is currently selling one or the other gaming monitor with discounts. Compared to the RRP, Amazon has reduced the prices significantly in some cases: However, prices and availability can change at any time.

