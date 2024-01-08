Oppenheimer sweeps the Golden Globes

LOS ANGELES.- Oppenheimer by Christopher Nolan, sweeps the 81st Academy Awards ceremony Golden Globes this Sunday in Beverly Hills, while Barbie the other big favorite of the night, retired with less than expected.

The film that follows the story of J. Robert Oppenheimerconsidered the father of the atomic bomb, were crowned with five statuettes, including best film, at the gala that marks the kickoff of the long-awaited awards season of Hollywood which culminates with the scars in march.

“A sweeping story about the ethical dilemma of nuclear weapons raises a billion dollars… does that sound familiar to you? No. Except because (the studio) Universal bet big on Christopher Nolan to direct it,” Robert Downey Jr. told the receive his Globe for best supporting actor.

A masterpiece, said the star.

The Irishman Cillian Murphy stood out against contenders such as Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper as best dramatic actor for getting into the skin of the physicist. Oppenheimerwhile Nolan won the coveted award for best director, leaving Greta Gerwig (Barbie).

Gerwig’s production, which transformed adoration for one of the most famous dolls in the world into a story about female empowerment, came into the ceremony at the top with nine nominations, of which it finally won two statuettes.

But the film starring Margot Robbie only won the Globe for best song, which went to Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for What I Was Made For?and with the new award for Best Cinematographic and Box Office Achievement.

“I want to dedicate this award to all the people who got ready and went to the best place on Earth: the movie theaters,” said fellow producer Robbie upon receiving the award.

Nicknamed as Barbenheimerafter premiering side by side and earning $2.4 billion at the box office, the productions shook movie theaters and painted social media around the world pink and gray.

Anatomy of a victory

The French production Anatomy of a each lived a golden night by winning the Globes for best screenplay and best non-English language film, leaving behind productions like the Spanish one The Snow Society.

“My partner and I spent our days writing the script for Anatomy of a each locked in our apartment and, strangely, no one died,” joked an emotional Justine Triet, director of the film, in her speech.

poor creaturesthe surreal chronicle of the Frankensteinian Bella Baxter, left Barbie by being crowned the best comedy film.

Emma Stone, who played Baxter, the heroine of director Yorgos Lanthimos, also won best comedy actress.

“Bella falls in love with life itself, instead of a person. She accepts the good and the bad equally. She made me see life differently,” Stone said.

Another exciting moment of the night was Lily Gladstone’s win for best dramatic actress for her role in The Moon Killersby Martin Scorsese.

Gladstone, of indigenous roots, opened his speech in the native language of the Blackfeet. “This is a historic triumph, it does not belong to me alone,” he said later in English.

On the other hand, Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph won best actor and best supporting actress, respectively, in the comedy Those who stayset in the 1970s and following a cantankerous history teacher who is forced to stay at school during the holidays with a student who has nowhere else to go.

On television, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun took home the Globes for best actress and actor in a miniseries for their leading roles in Rowfrom Netflix, which also won the Golden Globe for best television miniseries.

The success Succession from HBO and The Bearfrom FX, won the drama and comedy categories, in that order.

Glamor at the Golden Globes

The party around Barbenheimer It was because of the new organizers of this version of the Golden Globes who sought to leave the accusations of racism and corruption that emerged in 2021 in the past.

The event went off the air in 2022 and several stars skipped last year’s edition.

Since then, the shady group of journalists based in Los Angeles that created the award 80 years ago was dismembered and international critics entered the game to contribute to the voting for this edition.

The ceremony, which for decades was considered one of the most bombastic parties in the city of gold but which was overshadowed by recent scandals, changed owners and passed into the hands of a group of investors who hoped this Sunday to turn the page with a luxurious night. of glitter.

The stars responded by making a presence felt on a red carpet in which Margot Robbie served another dose of Barbiecoreand figures such as Meryl Streep, Helen Mirren, Selena Gmez, Cillian Murphy and Bradley Cooper, among others, paraded impeccable outfits.

FUENTE: AFP