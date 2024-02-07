Opposition candidate asks OAS to send electoral observers to Mexico

MEXICO CITY.- The Mexican opposition candidate, Xóchitl Gálvez, asked the Secretary General of the Organization of American States (OAS), Luis Almagro, deploy the presence of international observers at all crucial stages of the presidential elections.

Gálvez emphasized the importance of the international community’s participation in the electoral observation process, stating that it is “essential” to guarantee the transparency and legitimacy of the democratic process. In this sense, he urged Almagro and the OAS to maintain close and constant surveillance of the events taking place in Mexico in the period before, during and after the elections.

The opposition leader issued a statement, published by the newspaper La Jornada, in which she expressed her concern about the weakening of institutions and the climate of violence in the country, factors that could put the integrity and security of the elections at risk.

In addition, Gálvez criticized the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, whom he accused of making “constant disqualifications” of opposition candidates, and warned of possible attempts at interference by public officials in the electoral process.

Gálvez’s candidacy, backed by the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), the National Action Party (PAN) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), represents a strong alternative in elections where, together with the official candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, is positioned as one of the main contenders.

Source: With information from Europa Press