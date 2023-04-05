Oscar Ruggeri confessed the unpleasant tic that he has maintained since his days as a footballer: “I do it even if the King of Spain is ahead”

Oscar Ruggeri’s strange habit when he sees a bit of grass



Throughout his career as a footballer, Oscar Ruggeri He won major tournaments (with the 1986 World Cup in Mexico as the summit event), of which he currently speaks as a panelist. However, this Wednesday he revealed a habit that remained from his time as a player, of which he is not proud: spit when passing some natural grasshe. With Sebastian Vignolo as an accomplice, he pigheaded He admitted that it is something that he cannot control and in the last time he did it in meetings with people from the top leadership of the sport.

“For the field. It’s a tic that I have, grass and pac appear. The same with the synthetic does not happen to me. It’s tremendous, that’s why I like walking through Corrientes. There is nothing there. In the theaters I walk and there is nothing ”, began the former central defender in the crossover of programs of ESPN. With an expression of concern, Ruggeri elaborated on the subject and aroused laughter from all his colleagues present: “You take me to a place and I walk through the grass… Besides, the King of Spain can be ahead and it’s the same for me”.

Oscar said that he recently had an episode with two important world soccer leaders. “The other day we were with Infantino and Domínguez and well… we were on a pitch”, he added about it. He fell Aimar joked that “in corners he also spit” and raised the indignation of the pigheaded: “No no. Never to people. That is totally disrespectful.”.

Oscar Ruggeri revealed a tic that remained from his time as a footballer

Before closing the pass, Ruggeri talked too much and left a sentence hanging in the air. “He spat at me.” when everyone asked who was he referring to, Oscar escaped from the situation: “I don’t know who said that, they all talk here.” In the career history of the central defender, there was only one time that he accused an opponent and it was the historical conflict with Jose Luis Chilavert. “I don’t regret the kick. It was the only time I threw myself to injure someone. I did it because he spat in my face.”he declared at the time.

Oscar Ruggeri He made his debut with the Boca shirt in 1980 and played there for four years, before being transferred to River, where he played from 1985 to 1988, further accentuating the rivalry between one team and the other. In Argentine soccer he also played in Vélez, San Lorenzo and retired in Lanús while abroad he wore the shirts of Real Madrid, Logroñés from Spain, Ancona in Italy and América from Mexico.

