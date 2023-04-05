The White House condemns “any type of attack” on judges in the Trump case

Washington, Apr 5 (EFE).- The White House on Wednesday condemned “any type of attack” against judges and prosecutors after former United States President Donald Trump was indicted in a New York court for irregular payments to the porn actress Stormy Daniels.

In her daily press conference, the spokeswoman for the US Executive, Karine Jean-Pierre, however, refused to offer any further comments on the judicial situation of the former Republican president because, she said, it is “a case that is ongoing.”

“We condemn any type of attack against any judge like the ones we have seen in recent years,” particularly since President Joe Biden took office, the spokeswoman said.

Jean-Pierre insisted that he could not speak about the Trump case, but stressed: “It is something that we definitely condemn.”

He also explained that Biden is not focused on this matter, but that he is “focused on the American people.”

Biden’s spokeswoman had been asked about the criticism of the Republicans against the New York judge and prosecutor in charge of the case and about the reproaches this Wednesday of the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Trump appeared before a New York court on Tuesday where he was charged with 34 counts of falsifying commercial crimes in irregular payments to get porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about a sexual relationship they had.

Upon returning to Florida, the Republican politician, the first former president of the United States to be charged, described his prosecution as a “baseless case” and denounced political persecution ahead of the 2024 elections led by Biden, whom he called “lunatic.”

In addition, Trump considered that Manhattan prosecutor Alvin Bragg, in charge of his prosecution in the Stormy Daniels case, is “the only criminal.”

“The only crime I committed was defending the United States,” he said in his speech on Tuesday.

This Wednesday he also asked Republican lawmakers in Congress to reduce funds for the Department of Justice and the FBI until they “come to their senses.”

López Obrador, close to Trump, added to the reproaches this Wednesday, who opined that the Republican’s accusation is motivated by “political and electoral purposes.”