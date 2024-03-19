Oswald Feliz and security in small businesses

We spoke with Bronx Councilman Oswald Feliz about his bill to provide financial aid to small businesses.

We spoke with Bronx Councilman Oswald Feliz about his bill to provide financial aid to small businesses. The idea is to make it easier for them to buy security devices against theft, such as camera systems, alarms, special glass, etc. Feliz also told us about the legal initiative he supports to prevent fires caused by lithium-ion batteries. The project seeks to provide access to safe batteries, in joint work with delivery companies, so that deliverers only use certified batteries in their electric bicycles.