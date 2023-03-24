Pablo Lyle faces another lawsuit in Miami

Guadalajara.— One month after being sentenced to five years in prison and eight years probation after being found guilty of an involuntary manslaughter that occurred in 2019, Pablo Lyle is facing a new civil lawsuit.

This legal process is also by the family of the late Juan Ricardo Hernández, with whom Lyle had the altercation four years ago.

Sandra Hoyos, the 36-year-old actor’s lawyer, was the one who announced this new lawsuit through a television interview requesting compensation from Lyle and his brother-in-law Lucas, who was there the day of the incident.

“The insurers have denied the right to pay the victim’s family. So, there is a civil litigation that is taking place right now, Lucas Delfino and Pablo Lyle are being sued,” said the lawyer, who also explained that the process is being taking place in a Miami court.

Although it is speculated that the amount of the demand could be between one and five million dollars, Hoyos said that the figure has not yet been confirmed.

Actor Pablo Lyle, originally from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, was sentenced in Miami on February 3 to five years in prison and eight more on probation for involuntary manslaughter, this after a confrontation over a vehicular incident that occurred in 2019.

The sentence was handed down four years after being accused of the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, a 63-year-old Cuban whom he beat on a public highway and died four days later in a hospital due to a brain injury.

The tragedy occurred on March 31, 2019 in Miami

– The vehicular incident occurred when Lyle’s brother-in-law, Lucas Delfino, was taking the actor, his wife and their two children to the airport.

– Hernández stopped his vehicle at a red light, got out and approached the driver’s window of the car in which the actor was traveling to claim that they had blocked his way.

– Lyle’s brother-in-law got out of the car and argued with Hernández, but when he saw that his vehicle was moving he returned to his seat.

– Lyle, who was in the passenger seat, got out, ran towards Hernández and hit him in the face, according to videos that recorded the moment.

– The car with the actor left the place, and Hernández was left lying on the ground, alone.

– Hours later, Pablo Lyle was arrested at the Miami airport when he was about to board a plane to Mexico.