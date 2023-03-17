Pablo Montero launches forceful demand after accusations of abuse

the controversial Pablo Montero decided to break the silence on the abuse allegations against him, so he did not think twice about making a demand without room for refusals, assuring that it was something he deserved. This is what he said in an exclusive interview for Sale el Sol, shocking the presenters and the audience.

It is worth remembering that the actor and singer has been in the public eye for more than a month, since last Monday, February 6, in the magazine TVyNovelas, they revealed that two young people filed a legal complaint against the protagonist of El Último Rey, El Hijo del Pueblo for allegedly abusing them in Chiapas, after they agreed to go to a party with him, not knowing that what seemed to be a night of drinking ended in a terrible experience, as they assured that Montero took advantage of them.

After this controversy, the presenter has been in more controversies, as it was also reported that he would allegedly have been arrested a few days later in a restaurant after causing various damage, even Pablo Montero was accused of breaking a young man’s arm after his altercation when they asked him to to leave the site, apparently completely intoxicated. However, Montero has not tired of denying these situations.

Pablo Montero demands a public apology

After a month and a half of these accusations, the interpreter of Mi Piquito de Oro took up the subject again, pointing out again that he is innocent, that the complaint was something very harsh and that these issues should not be taken lightly, but that he remained standing up and working with his legal team to provide a solution to these problems and finally be found not guilty or not proceed with the imposed complaint.

Although that was not all, as he also pointed out that as an artist and with a great career in melodramas and in the music industry, he demands a public apology from the magazine that published the news of his case of abuse, pointing out that they harmed him and not he was going to allow so many years of work to be soiled in this way.

It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned entertainment magazine has not ruled on the famous singer’s interview on the Imagen TV program, either to reject the public apology that it requests or if they are going to do it in any of its next editions.

What did Pablo Montero do?

The Mexican actor and singer known by the stage name of Pablo Montero has been denounced for rape. The Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the artist because of the complaint for events that occurred in Tapachula on January 7, 2023.

