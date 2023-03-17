They will analyze which national land in Santa Fe could be used for housing and public spaces

The president of the Council, Leandro González, along with councilors and councilors signed a collaboration agreement with the dean of the National Technological University, Eduardo Donnet, and the rector of the Catholic University of Santa Fe, Martín De Palma. The objective of the agreements, like the one signed in December between the Municipal Council and the Universidad Nacional del Litoral, is to study the possible uses and affectations of the vacant land owned by the National State in our city.

In addition, councilors from the different political blocks were present at the meeting: Jorgelina Mudallel, Mercedes Benedetti, Guillermo Jerez, Adriana Molina, Inés Larriera, Hugo Marcucci, Laura Mondino, Juan José Saleme, Saúl Perman and Juan José Piedrabuena.

The president of the Council, Leandro González, stated that “within the framework of a decree approved last year, as the Municipal Council we made the decision to begin an area of ​​discussion and dialogue regarding the destination of the railway land that arises from the completion of the bypass . We know the importance of these lands, the idea is to meet and discuss with all the social and political sectors of the city, with the Municipal Executive and also, as we began to do today, with the universities”.

“The UTN, the UCS, as well as the UNL, have the necessary technical, academic, and human resources for the study and development of debate proposals that allow a comprehensive approach to the railway layout in the city, and it is vital that they have the participation so that they can provide us with information and knowledge that serves to be able to decide the fate of these lands”, continued González.

Likewise, councilor Hugo Marcucci, author of the draft decree for the creation of the commission, explained that “the objective is to discuss and give a destination to national lands that are currently vacant or will be. We are talking about 27 hectares that are close to the Belgrano Station and that will be vacant when the Belgrano Cargas no longer circulates. All this today does not have a destination in mind, so it ends up occupied or applied to private companies. The objective of this agreement is to create a framework to decide what the fate of these lands will be and to anticipate the decision that others may make for the residents of Santa Fe. It is to exercise sovereignty over extremely important lands for our city”.

The rector of the UTN, Eduardo Donnet, explained that “the signing of the agreement has to do with thinking about possible and logical uses for the city of Santa Fe, which is going to abandon the future route of the ring road and that is going to prevent freight trains from passing by the city, therefore those lands will be released. The idea is that the Council, within the framework of a certain number of representative forces, can generate in those places what the city deserves or needs”.

On the other hand, the dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Design of the UCSF, Gabriel Biagioni, added that “this is a historic opportunity to have a land system, public spaces, the possibility of incorporating uses, communication systems and this deserves urban planning. We celebrate that the three universities have been summoned, we will make our contributions from our disciplines, we will be attentive to the different expressions. The idea is to be able, from our knowledge, to articulate and balance these interests so that this system of spaces brings benefits to the entire city”.

commission

Through Decree No. 1082/22, the Honorable Municipal Council created a special Commission for the study and analysis of the uses, affectations and transfers of vacant land owned by the National State in the territory of the City of Santa Fe.

The Commission is made up of five councilors, with representation from all political blocs, and explicit that in order to fulfill its mission, said Commission can request assistance from specialized institutions on the subject.

The commission must prepare a report with the discussions, possible solutions and proposals to deal with the problem.

