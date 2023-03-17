Tammy Parra’s ex broke the silence after breaking up for infidelity

Omar Núñez spoke for the first time about his breakup with Tammy Parra (IG/@tammy.parra/omarnuma)

Tammy Parra announced the breakup of her courtship and commitment to Omar Núñez after he discovered that he was unfaithful. Her ex-partner finally broke the silence this March 17 through social networks.

Núñez used his Instagram account to publish two stories in which, through tears, he offered a public apology for the mistake that ended his relationship with the popular content creator shortly after he they got engaged in Paris, France.

After Tammy Parra discovered infidelity and broke off her engagement, her ex broke the silence and was sorry

“First of all, a huge apology, I have not been able to say anything to all of you because I know that I screwed up *. I have already spoken with Tammy, I have no excuses for what I did, my actions, ”Tammy Parra’s ex began.

He was also grateful to the people who initially thought that the evidence of his infidelity they were fake.

“I am paying the price for my decisions and I failed the relationship, I failed you, I thank those who initially doubted this whole situation but I made the mistake of messages and images and I truly apologize.”

Tammy Parra had engaged shortly before with Omar Núñez (TikTok Capture)

After apologizing to his followers, Núñez finally spoke about his ex-fiancee and their romantic relationship. He described Tammy as an amazing and golden woman.with which he had everything for which he assured he could not justify his actions.

“Of course Tammy did not deserve this by any means, she is an incredible woman. He really had everything with her, everything, everything, everything. There is no reason, there is no justification which I can say why I did those actions but I want to apologize again to all of you and I made the worst mistake of my life.”

“I’m very sorry and really Tammy is gold and because of my mistakes I lost everything,” he concluded.

The young woman detailed everything about the break with her ex-fiancé

Omar’s apology came two days after Tammy officially announced the relationship was over. This in a video on Tik Tok, in which she began by mentioning that she made the decision to break up with whoever was her fiancé, after which she stated that she is a woman who does not need anyone, much less a man. man.

In the recording, he indicated that he did not want to talk about the subject before since she wanted to wait until she was sure of her decision. And it is that at first even He thought that the women who exposed Omar Núñez’s infidelity wanted to slander him.

In this regard, in his video he mentioned: “At first I thought it was a photomontage but then more and more evidence began to come out and it was too much.”

Tammy Parra assured that she does not need a man (TikTok/@tammy.parra)

“Life is a roller coaster, sometimes you can be up and sometimes very down, it hurts because I thought I knew this person (Omar Núñez), but I am left with the peace of mind that I gave my 100%, my loyalty and my respect, I’m just still in shock how a man can forget his partner”

To close her message, the influencer regretted thes criticism that she was receiving from other women and asked for respect.

After this initial message, Tammy has shared through social networks how the post-breakup process is being. In the most recent Instagram stories of her, she showed that This Friday he went to collect his belongings at the house where he lived with his exaccompanied by a friend.

“And to think that everything would end like this…”, were the words with which he accompanied an image of his suitcases.

On Tik Tok, he also showed that his mother has been present at this difficult moment in his life, with a video in which the woman can be seen brushing her hair while she hugs her pet tightly.