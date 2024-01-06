Palm Springs premia a Emma Stone por su filme Poor Things

PALM SPRINGS.- Emma Stone reflected on her career highlights and Meryl Streep praised Billie Eilish and Barbie for saving the film industry during one of the first stops of the film season awards the Hollywood.

Stone, Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Cillian Murphy were among the celebrities who traveled to the desert for the annual opening gala of the Festival International of Cine from Palm Springs. The stars looked optimistic and generally grateful at the gala after a tumultuous year for their industry that included two long strikes and changes in the landscape of movie theaters and the streaming.

Stone, who is nominated for best actress at Sunday’s Golden Globes for her performance in Poor Things (poor creatures), received his merit award from his co-stars Mark Ruffalo and Willem Dafoe.

“I’m grateful to continue trying new things and for the opportunity to make decisions when it comes to work because I know how rare and fleeting it can be to choose what you want to do or who you want to work with as an actress,” she said.

Importance of cinema

Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti and Da’Vine Joy Randolph were among the honorees who fought back tears as they praised cinema’s distinctive ability to express what it means to be human.

“The more I do this, the more I think acting can be a kind of teaching,” Giamatti said when accepting his award. “This is how we learn to be human. This is how we learn about our common humanity.”

Sandra Oh presented to Giamatti, her co-star Sideways (Between glasses) in 2004, then the actor returned to the stage to present the breakthrough award to Randolph, who stars alongside him The Holdovers (Those who stay) by Alexander Payne, his most recent performance.

Randolph echoed his co-star’s sentiment, saying that film is a medium uniquely suited to: “illuminating the human condition.”

Domingo, who was recognized for his performance in Rustin, He was also excited to share his perspective on the work with those present.

“Faith is what brought me here,” he said. “When we have faith in each other, what an extraordinary world we can build. Channeling that humanity and letting it speak to the complex experience is what I consider my service as an artist.”

Impact of the strike

This year’s awards season comes after the historic strikes of writers and actors last summer and the news that 2023 had the best year-end box office since the pandemic.

“They saved the movies last summer and all of our jobs,” Streep told Billie Eilish and her brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell, referring to her song in the box office hit. Barbie.

The brothers were awarded for What Was I Made Forthe final song and unofficial theme of the film directed by Greta Gerwig.

“You have brought joy to countless generations and genres of people. You guys are on the crest of the wave,” Streep said, before presenting an award to Carey Mulligan.

The night concluded with Martin Scorsese, DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone and many other stars of Killers of the Flower Moon (The Moon Killers) receiving one of the highest honors of the night.

While Scorsese admitted that he has made many films, the acclaimed director said this one is special. “It was an experience that I will always remember fondly. One of the best moments of my life,” he said.

