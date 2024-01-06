Argentine artist auctions private art collection

LONDON.- Pablo Bronstein is a Argentinian based in London which has works in some of the most important museums in the world. Looking for new sources of inspiration, he has decided to part with his private art collection, which will be auctioned on Tuesday, January 9 in the British capital.

Bronstein, whose drawings can be seen in such important art temples as the Tate Modern in London, the Metropolitan Museum in New York and the Pompidou Center in Paris, sells old pieces that he has been collecting for twenty years and that have influenced his work. constructions.

Under the title Pablo Bronstein: Diversions of a Contemporary Mind (Deviations of a contemporary mind), the Dreweatts auction house is putting hundreds of objects up for sale on Tuesday, mainly ceramics, paintings and furniture, with some pieces from the 16th century, from the private collection of the artist.

“It is a collection that represents a way of life. In my work you can see a fairly profound aesthetic and interest in decorative objects. When I buy them, I feel that I have to incorporate them into my life, into my work, and they appear in my “art. At this moment I am looking for new artistic territories, a new constellation of artistic images,” Bronstein tells AFP to explain his decision to get rid of hundreds of personal objects.

“Contemporary Artist”

Bronstein, 47, defines himself as a contemporary artist and is known mainly for his drawings, with architectural references to classical, baroque or rococo styles.

But his work also includes watercolor paintings and sets for artistic performances, as well as videos.

The artist, who was born in Buenos Aires and arrived in London when he was barely four and a half years old, along with his parents and brother, has a long history of exhibitions in Europe and the United States, currently participating in the latter country with some of his works in exhibitions in Houston and Rhode Island.

“Now, I’m working on a book project, due in June, especially with the drawings or paintings I’ve made on the subject of cooking and food in general,” he explains.

The artist adds that he is also immersed in the preparation of an undated exhibition on historical architecture, which will be exhibited in London, before traveling to the United States.

Among the hundreds of pieces that will be auctioned on Tuesday, there are objects that can reach prices between 3,000 and 5,000 pounds (between 3,800 and 6,350 dollars).

“There are strange objects, which are unusual, like a small Chinese porcelain cup with a crucifixion, from the 18th century. There are ceramics that there is only a similar version in a museum. They are rarities, antiques,” explains the Argentine artist.

“New Horizons”

Bronstein, who recognizes that in this auction he is also motivated by a question of gaining space and a new source of income to launch into a private investment, is parting with almost his entire collection.

“I keep some objects, very few, for sentimental reasons. I have a collection of sugar bowls, which are auctioned at another more specialized auction in March, and I keep one of them. That collection, with pieces from 1680 to 1980, is probably from the most complete in the world,” he points out.

“Getting rid of all those objects is a matter of aesthetics and feeling that sometimes the same references in my works become repetitive and need new territories. I am looking for new avenues, new horizons,” he insists.

Bronstein has lived most of his life in London, but he has not forgotten his roots.

“I grew up in an Argentine bubble. We live in an Argentine family unit and my partner is Argentine,” he concludes, adding that he travels “approximately every two years to Buenos Aires” to visit his family.

