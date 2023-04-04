Patricia Blanco’s millionaire friend helps Naddel out of trouble: “Have been on the phone for a long time”

tz stars

Nadja “Naddel” Abd el Farrag gets help from Patricia Blanco’s partner, Andreas Ellermann. The multi-millionaire will support you in finding an apartment and also financially.

Hamburg – Multimillionaire Andreas Ellermann (57) will help Nadja “Naddel” Abd el Farrag (58). The partner of Patricia Blancos (52) has made two important issues: On the one hand, she needs a new apartment, and he also wants to support her financially.

Apartment and money for Nadja Abd el Farrag

In an interview with “Bild.de” he tells from a phone call. “We spoke on the phone for a long time the day before yesterday, she makes a good impression on me,” says Ellermann. And further: “I have known Nadja for many years and it goes without saying that I help her.” She is a great woman.

Abd el Farrag urgently needs a new apartment, is a conclusion from the phone call, “because where she lives now, she is no longer happy”. He also reveals: “She deliberately withdrew temporarily from the public eye. I also know that she no longer drinks alcohol. I will get her a new apartment and also help her financially with my foundation.”

Andreas Ellermann criticizes Dieter Bohlen

With his foundation, Andreas Ellermann supports, according to the website, “people who, due to their physical, mental or emotional state, are dependent on the help of others or are suffering from economic hardship”.

Nadja “Naddel” Abd el Farrag gets help from Patricia Blanco’s partner, Andreas Ellermann. © Imago Images

Nadja Abd el Farrag was in a relationship with the successful music producer Dieter Bohlen (69) from 1989 to 1996 and from 1997 to 2000. Andreas Ellermann tells the tabloid about the financial situation of his protégé: “It is incomprehensible to me that Nadja, although she was always on stage with Dieter Bohlen and Blue System, does not receive any Gema fees or royalties.”

blue system was a music project by Dieter Bohlen, which he founded after the first dissolution of his duo Modern Talking in 1987 and ended in 1998.

After it had been quiet around Nadja Abd el Farrag for a long time, she indirectly made headlines a few days ago when “friends” worried because they had missed her “for more than four months”. “Bild.de” reported about it.

Patricia Blanco’s fiancé Andreas Ellermann was recently able to look forward to a handsome lottery win. But the excitement almost led to a heart attack. Sources used: Bild.de