Paul Granta actor of “Star Wars” and “Harry Potter“, died at the age of 56. He was found collapsed outside London’s Kings’ Cross Station train depot by police on Thursday. His family confirmed the news to The Sun on Monday.

“I am devastated. My father was a legend in many ways. He always brought a smile and laughter to everyone’s face,” his 28-year-old daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, told The Sun. “He would do anything for anyone and he was a huge Arsenal fan. He was an actor, a father and a grandfather.”

“He loved his daughters very much, his son and his girlfriend Maria, as well as his children who were like stepchildren to him,” he added. “My dad, I love you so much, sleep well,” he sentenced.

Paul Grant, his role in Star Wars and Harry Potter

Paul Grant, actor known for Star Wars and Harry Potter, dies at 56.



The father of three was best known for playing an Ewok in “Return of the Jedi,” appearing onscreen with Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. His girlfriend Maria Dwyer, 64, called him the love of his life who made his life complete.

Other credits for Grant include playing a goblin in “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” as well as filling in for Kenny Baker as R2D2 in the closing scenes of “Return of the Jedi.” He played a goblin corps memer in “Labyrinth” (1986) and a stand-in for Hoggle (Brian Henson).

However, other appearances for Grant include “Willow” (1988) opposite Val Kilmer, “Legend” with Tom Cruise and “Deuce Bigalow 2.”

What did actor Paul Grant die of?

The actor’s cause of death has not been specified. However, Grant was rushed to the hospital, where he was declared brain dead. His family made the decision to turn off his life support machine on Sunday.

It is worth mentioning that Paul Grant fought against substance abuse, specifically drugs and alcohol. The Peterborough Cambridgeshire native took up his battle in 2014 after he broke up with his wife and spiraled into addiction. He is survived by Dwyer, daughters and son.

