Peanut Allergy: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Treatment

On many occasions it is unknown that you have a disease until symptoms appear (Infobae / Jovani Pérez)

Peanut allergy is one of the most common causes of severe allergy attacks. In some people with a peanut allergy, even very small amounts of peanuts can cause a severe, life-threatening reaction (anaphylaxis).

Peanut allergy is becoming more common in children. Even if you or your child had only a mild allergic reaction to peanuts, it’s important to talk to your doctor. There is still a risk of a more serious future reaction.

The allergic response to peanuts is usually triggered within minutes after exposure. Signs and symptoms of a peanut allergy may include:

Skin reactions such as hives, redness, or swelling Itching or tingling in or around the mouth and throat Digestive problems such as diarrhea, stomach cramps, nausea, or vomiting Narrowing of the throat Shortness of breath or wheezing Runny nose

Peanut allergy is the most common cause of food-induced anaphylaxis, a medical emergency that requires treatment with an epinephrine (adrenaline) auto-injector (EpiPen, Auvi-Q, others) and transfer to an emergency room. of emergencies.

Signs and symptoms of anaphylaxis may include the following:

Constriction of the airways Swelling of the throat making it difficult to breathe A marked drop in blood pressure (shock) Fast pulse Dizziness, lightheadedness, or loss of consciousness

Tell your doctor if you have any of the signs or symptoms of a peanut allergy.

Seek emergency treatment if you have a severe reaction to peanuts, especially if you have signs or symptoms of anaphylaxis. Call 911 or your local emergency number if you or someone else experiences severe dizziness, severe shortness of breath, or loss of consciousness.

In the event of any discomfort, it is best to see a doctor (iStock)

It is not known for sure why some people have allergies and others do not. However, people with certain risk factors are more likely to develop a peanut allergy.

Some risk factors for peanut allergy are:

Age.

Food allergies are more common in children, especially one to two year olds and infants. With growth, the digestive system matures and the body is less likely to react to foods that trigger allergies.

Peanut allergy in the past.

Some children with a peanut allergy outgrow it. However, even if you seem to be over your peanut allergy, it can come back.

Other allergies.

If you are already allergic to one food, you may be at greater risk of developing an allergy to another food. Also, having other types of allergies, such as allergic rhinitis (hay fever), increases the risk of having food allergies.

Family members with allergies.

You are at higher risk of developing a peanut allergy if other allergies, especially other types of food allergies, run in your family.

Atopic dermatitis.

Some people who have the skin disease atopic dermatitis (eczema) also have a food allergy.

The discussion you have with your doctor about your symptoms and your medical history is the beginning of the diagnostic process. Usually, this discussion is followed by a physical examination. The next steps are usually some of the following:

Feeding record.

Your doctor may ask you to fill out an eating log, which will include your eating habits, symptoms, and medications.

Elimination diet.

If peanuts aren’t proven to be the cause of your symptoms, or if your doctor thinks you may react to more than one type of food, they may recommend an elimination diet. You will probably need to cut out peanuts or any other suspect foods for a week or two, and then reintroduce those foods back into your diet, one at a time. This process helps link symptoms to specific foods. If you have had a severe reaction to food, this method is not safe.

Skin test.

A small amount of food is applied to the skin, which is then punctured with a needle. If you are allergic to a particular substance, a raised lump or reaction will manifest.

Blood test.

A blood test can measure your immune system’s response to a particular food by monitoring the amount of allergy-type antibodies in your bloodstream, known as immunoglobulin E (IgE) antibodies.

Information from all of these sources helps determine if you are allergic to peanuts or if your symptoms are due to something else, such as a food intolerance.

Each disease has one or several ways to diagnose it in order to detect it and then fight it (Shutterstock)

Although the standard approach to peanut allergy medical care is to avoid exposure, researchers continue to study different therapies, including oral immunotherapy.

Oral immunotherapy, also known as desensitization, involves giving children with a peanut allergy, or those at risk, gradual doses of peanut-containing foods over time. Oral immunotherapy is not a cure for peanut allergy. Rather, this type of therapy is intended to reduce the risk of serious reactions, including anaphylaxis, that might occur with peanut exposure.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the first oral immunotherapy drug, Peanut (Arachis hypogaea) Allergen Powder-dnfp (Palforzia), to treat children ages 4 to 17 years. with a confirmed peanut allergy. This medication is not recommended for people with uncontrolled asthma or certain conditions, including eosinophilic esophagitis.

Also, as with any food allergy, treatment involves taking steps to avoid the foods that trigger the reaction and knowing when to spot a severe reaction when it is occurring and being prepared to respond quickly, including having epinephrine on hand.

The only way to prevent a reaction is to completely avoid peanuts and peanut-containing products. But since peanuts are common, it is possible that, despite your best efforts, at some point you will ingest it.

In the event of a severe allergic reaction, you will need an emergency injection of epinephrine and you will also need to go to the emergency room. Many people with allergies carry an epinephrine auto-injector (EpiPen, Auvi-Q, others). This device is a syringe with a concealed needle that injects a single dose of medication when pressed against the thigh.

If your doctor has prescribed an epinephrine auto-injector:

Carry it with you at all times.

You may want to have an extra auto-injector in your car and on your desk at work.

Always replace the autoinjector before the expiration date.

Expired epinephrine may not work properly.

Ask your doctor to prescribe a replacement auto-injector.

If you lose one, you’ll have a spare.

Learn to handle it.

Ask the doctor to teach you. Also, make sure that the people closest to you know how to use it; if someone who is with you can give you an injection, it could save your life.

Learn when to use it.

Talk to your doctor about how to know when you need an injection. Still, if you’re not sure you need an injection, it’s usually best to give emergency epinephrine.