Pension reform: 1.7 million demonstrators in France according to the CGT, 480,000 according to the Interior

In Paris, the CGT counted 450,000 demonstrators in the streets this Wednesday, against 300,000 on Saturday March 11. The police headquarters reported 37,000 participants, against 48,000 on Saturday.

In the regions, the mobilization was mixed: after the records of March 7, then the backlash of March 11, the processions against the pension reform were not full. In Nice, the prefecture had 3,000 participants and the unions 12,000, a little more than on Saturday but half as many as a week ago.

Protesters in Rennes on March 15, 2023. JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER / AFP

Ditto in Le Havre (5,600 to 30,000), Perpignan (4,500 to 10,000), Strasbourg (4,100 to 10,000), Saint-Etienne (3,750 to 15,000) and Tarbes (3,600 to 9,000), where this timid start is accompanied by a growing gap between the estimates of one and the other. This is even more true in Nantes, where the official count has stagnated at 13,000 demonstrators, while the organizers have counted 35,000 – which remains one of the lowest gauges since the beginning of the social movement.

Ditto in Marseille, where the prefecture again announced 7,000 participants, when the CGT saw 160,000, twice as many as on Saturday.

In Rennes, the prefecture had fewer demonstrators than Saturday (7,500), while the unions claimed more (15,000).