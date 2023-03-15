L-Gante will sue an important Uruguayan politician for discrimination

The senator for the national party of Uruguay Sebastian da Silvagenerated controversy in the last hours, for qualifying Fernando Pereyra as “the L-Ghent of Uruguayan politics”.

Silva made these statements at a press conference in response to the statements of the president of the Broad Front, Fernando Pereyrawho described it as “dread” in a derogatory manner in the framework of the vote for the tax reduction that will be voted unanimously.

In this sense, the legal representative of L-Gante, Dr. Onionuploaded a post to his networks that says: “Unfortunate and pathetic that a Uruguayan senator makes offensive and discriminatory comments. I hope he publicly retracts it. A pity that people like this reach public office” with the cutout of the photo of Uruguayan politicians .

Those close to the singer consulted the lawyer if it was pertinent to make a judicial presentation for discrimination, who replied: “We will wait for Senator Da Silva to make the corresponding apologies public,” reported Scoops Ya.

Dr. Onion could file a complaint with the ethics court of the National Party, which belongs to the government headed by Dr. Lacalle Pou, to analyze the case: “Since it would be outrageous for a parliamentary representative of that country to have an attitude that is at odds with the law and with the norms of ethical behavior of any citizen, no one should discriminate since it is a crime”.