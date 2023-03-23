What car can you buy with $500,000 in Argentina?

to buy a auto 0km in Argentina, you have to invest, on average, about 3,700,000 pesos. That is the value reached by the two cheapest models on the market, which are the Citroën C3 and Toyota Etios, with the rest of the proposals being cars that exceed 4 million pesos.

With this ranking of increasingly expensive prices, the challenge was to find cars used cars for those with little savings which is practically the same as for a motorcycle, since reaches the 500.000 pesos.

This figure, before starting the search, seems totally far from reality, although without going any further, just four years ago the one that marked the access barrier to 0km cars, since a Nissan March or the Chevrolet Joy 0km, Less than 500,000 pesos left in 2019.

We review the car options that can be bought for half a million pesos and What key aspects must be taken into account if someone wants to make that investmentn.

Used Cars for $500,000: Should You Buy Them?

It is not easy to find a car for $500,000, in more, it is practically impossible. To rescue any proposal we had to go back to the 90s, but not only that, but one of the most important issues to take into account is that the security is far from current requirements.

We also found that the state is quite bad, they are neglected, with a state as bad outside as inside, worn tires, and a general deterioration that makes walking more dangerous.

Fiat 147, a used car option for 500,000 pesos.

Some models for this value in Mercado Libre are the Fiat 147 1.3L modelo 1991, with 300,000 km, at $550,000; while we found a Fiat Uno 1.6 L with 250,000 km at 450,000 pesos. Some Renault 11 can also come close to that figure, although in general they are a 1997 model and can ask for between 200,000 and 300,000 more pesos.

At the other extreme, it happens that the cars that are with several years of use, They are already becoming models that, being in good condition, their prices are not logical, but rather depend on what the owners want to ask for. For example, for a Renault 12 model 80, $7,000 is requested; or for a 1978 Fiat 600, there are proposals for $2.2 million or $5,000.

Renault 12 1990, its condition determines the price.

The main problem is that they are models that often they are not in good condition y security is not guaranteedbecause beyond care, at that time there were no protection systems for the driver of the vehicle and the occupants that are used today.

What to buy with $500,000: motorcycle or car?

In general, those who have that amount of money, They invest more in a motorcycle than in a car, because if the state is not one of the best, it could bring a lot of headaches (without discounting that the bike is also risky).

In the case of motorcycles, the ones in the small segment that are the best sellers, come with the necessary security systems and, being new, guarantee that for a while they will not have problems with breakages, parts changes, among other things.

A motorcycle costs between $300,000 and 500,000 pesos

To contemplate the values ​​of the best sellers, a Honda Wave 110 costs an average of $550,000; a Corven Energy 110 costs $270,000; and a Motomel B110 reaches 340,000 pesos.

Aspects to consider when buying a used car

When buying a used car, there are several things to consider.

On the one hand, check the vehicle, as much as it is on the outside, the sheet metal, tires, state of the bumpers, doors that close well, as well as the mechanics, especially the state of the engine, gearbox, fluid consumption that is ordinarily etc. And, on the other hand, you have to check the papers, that you don’t have any problem to be transferred and along with that the fines, patent debts or embargoes.

It is also important to monitor that you have not had a strong blow in an accident that could affect the general condition.

Once the controls are done, with an expert or with whomever it corresponds, you can take the step of acquiring the used car.