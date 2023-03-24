Pensions: Darmanin announces 457 arrests and 441 police and gendarmes injured during the demonstrations

The Minister of the Interior said he was “worried about the radicalization” observed in the processions.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin updated the toll on the violence following Thursday’s protests against pension reform. He announced this Friday on Cnews “457 arrests everywhere in France” and “441 police officers and gendarmes injured”, describing the results as “difficult”.

He said he was “worried about the radicalization” in the demonstrations denouncing “images of great violence” and pointing the finger at the responsibility of far-left groups in the demonstration.

“Killing” police officers

In Paris, “903 fires of street furniture or garbage cans” have been identified. And if a lot of demonstrators marched “peacefully”, 1000 to 1500 thugs in the procession of the head committed violence in the capital, he assures, speaking of black blocks but also of “black bourges”.

Some “not only want to break the cop, but if they could kill one they would be delighted”, he launched.

Asked about cases of police violence, the minister said that yes, “individually under the influence of fatigue” agents could commit “acts not in accordance with ethics”. He announced that “11 IGPN investigations” had been opened for a week and assured that the agents had to be sanctioned if they had acted badly.