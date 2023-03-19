Pensions: Macron wants the reform “to be able to go to the end of its democratic journey”

President Emmanuel Macron expressed the wish this Sunday, March 19 that the pension reform, which will be definitively adopted on Monday if the two motions of censure targeting the government of Elisabeth Borne are rejected, “can go to the end of his democratic journey”.

Myriam Revault d’Allonnes: “This second term of Emmanuel Macron manifests a blindness to the reality of the democratic experience”

“After months of political and social consultations and more than 170 hours of debate which resulted in the vote of a compromise text between the Senate and the National Assembly, the President of the Republic expressed to the two Presidents (of the Senate and of the Assembly, Editor’s note) his wish that the text on pensions can go to the end of its democratic journey with respect for all “said the Elysée in a message sent to AFP.

The sequel after the ad

“Reaffirm its support for Parliament”

The President also assured “the mobilization of the government so that everything is implemented” in order to ” protect “ parliamentarians threatened by opponents of the pension reform, in a message from the Elysée sent to AFP.

The President of the Republic called on the President of the Senate Gérard Larcher and the President of the National Assembly Yaël Braun-Pivet to “reaffirm its support for Parliament and all its parliamentarians, as well as the government’s mobilization to ensure that everything is done to protect them”said the Elysée.