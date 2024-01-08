Pinto, new signing of Dancing with the Stars

He was already flirting with the world of music before hanging up his gloves. And when he did it was to throw himself into the studio, changing the lines of the playing field for those of the staff. and those stretched out to the square by the dance steps. José Manuel Pintoformer goalkeeper of Ftbol Club Barcelona and legendary goalkeeper of Real Club Celta de Vigo, signs for Telecinco and joins the list of participants of dancing with the stars.

The news has been advanced by We’ll see and it has meant an incursion into an already explored horizon. The footballer is no exception: at the end of last December it was confirmed that Miguel Torresformer Real Madrid soccer player, also joins the cast of celebrities who will compete to rise as best dancer in the country.

The winner of the Zamora trophy for the 2005-2006 season is aware of the difficulty that the contest entails but assures he will tackle it with the greatest of enthusiasm. I have no experience in the world of dance, for me it is a challenge and it motivates me because I would love to learn a lot about all those dance styles, he says in the video presenting his participation. There are balls that are better to push into the corner than to leave them bouncing in the area, and doubts about their performance are one of them: It is clear that I am going to give everything.

A track record of success as a guarantee

Its history spans almost two decades and is built around three teams. A Real Betis youth player, he made his debut with the first team back in 1998., in a match against Racing de Santander. Then came the team that made him one of the most renowned goalkeepers on the Spanish scene: Celta de Vigo. He played with the Galician club’s shirt from 1999 to 2007. After 2008 and until 2014 he wore the Barcelona elastic; and it was at this time as goalkeeper of the Football Club Barcelona where he lifted 15 trophies, highlighting 4 domestic leagues, 2 Champions and 2 Copas del Rey.

All elite athletes have that facet of speed, coordination, agility and concentration, he says in his presentation. His, furthermore, is combined with the musical touch that he has always levitated around his extra-sports work. As an artist, he has exercised producer and composer and its songs add up to hundreds of thousands of reproductions in a cascade.