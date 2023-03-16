Pixel 8 has leaked visual with similarities to Pixel 7

After rumors about the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold surfaced, as well as the supposed final design of the Pixel 8 Pro, it has now been revealed what the Pixel 8 might look like.

Informant Steve Hemmerstoffer, in partnership with the Indian website MySmartPrice, shared images of Google’s new top-of-the-line smartphone. The supposed Pixel 8 will continue to maintain the design line inaugurated with the arrival of the Pixel 6, but will follow the proposed evolution of the Pixel 7.

At the back, it maintains the stripe that crosses the back cover, where its two rear cameras will be, once again making it clear that the optical zoom telephoto lens will remain exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro brother.

Google Pixel 8 Steve Hemmerstoffer/MySmartPrice

Further to the side, it will have a microphone hole and an LED flash. Its buttons will all be positioned on the right side, while the body gets a slightly more rounded look than the Pixel 7.

At the front, it will keep the 6.2-inch flat panel, and it will have a circular hole to store the front camera. What draws attention here is the thickness of the edges around the display, with the frame even thinner than the Pixel 7, which has already shown a significant advance compared to the Pixel 6.

According to the informant, it should measure 150.5 x 70.8 x 8.9 mm in total, but when considering the structure of the module, its thickness increases to 12 mm.

It appears to have antenna lines around its side frame, which indicates a metal finish. In addition, it should not have a headphone jack, and will have a USB Type-C port, microphone and sound output at the bottom.

In another post, Steve shows the differences in curvature of the Pixel 8 compared to the Pixel 7, as well as the Pixel 8 Pro versus the Pixel 7 Pro. The corners gained an even more rounded appearance, which also ends up reflecting on the edges of the screen, which are also more curved, in both models.

Unfortunately, there is no exact date for the unveiling of the new smartphones. However, just like last year, where the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro had their visuals revealed at Google I/O in May, the same should happen with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, with the official presentation taking place only on the second semester.

Source: MySmartPrice, Twitter