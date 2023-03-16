Pixel 8 has leaked visual with similarities to Pixel 7

After rumors about the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold surfaced, as well as the supposed final design of the Pixel 8 Pro, it has now been revealed what the Pixel 8 might look like.

Informant Steve Hemmerstoffer, in partnership with the Indian website MySmartPrice, shared images of Google’s new top-of-the-line smartphone. The supposed Pixel 8 will continue to maintain the design line inaugurated with the arrival of the Pixel 6, but will follow the proposed evolution of the Pixel 7.

At the back, it maintains the stripe that crosses the back cover, where its two rear cameras will be, once again making it clear that the optical zoom telephoto lens will remain exclusive to the Pixel 8 Pro brother.

