PlayStation: a superb new game announces its release PS5 and PS4

A new PS5 and PS4 game is unveiled with a trailer that allows you to admire the artistic direction. An app produced by the action-RPG studio Genshin Impact.

PlayStation consoles will receive a new free game in the coming weeks, but until then, the title announces its release date on other media.

Honkai Star Rail announced for PlayStation consoles

Does the planetary success Genshin Impact speak to you? An action-RPG that we owe to the Chinese studio MiHoYo, which quickly settled into the video game landscape. The developers will support it as long as possible, but besides that they have been working on a new Honkai Star Rail game. A successor episode to Honkai Academy 2

and Honkai Impact 3rd planned for PlayStation, mobile and PC consoles.

As Genshin Impact, it’s a free-to-play action-RPG with a very pleasing cel shading if we believe the trailer below. The story ofHonkai Star Rail will follow the journey of a hero or heroine, aboard the Astral Express, to discover the marvels of this universe to be explored and to shed light on its mysteries.

Honkai: Star Rail offers you a world waiting to be discovered, where elements of mythology intertwine with a sci-fi story. There exist in the galaxy beings called “Aions”, incarnations of the universal principles who can move at will through the worlds, guided by their Primum Mobile. They are gods endowed with prodigious powers! The “Aion” who roam the worlds advocate their beliefs, which explains the wide variety of civilizations that develop in every corner of this universe. However, among them rages the Aiôn of Destruction. He believes that the universe is only an illusory facade and civilization nothing less than a real cancer. It sows the seeds of devastation known as “Stellarons” across the galaxy, to produce massive changes in ecosystems. As the protagonist, you find yourself at the start of this story with a Stellaron implanted within you. . Via PlayStation Blog.

Honkai Star Rail opts for turn-based battles that are “dreadful to master” :

Plus, our turn-based combat system is easy to pick up, but daunting to master; so it’s perfect for testing your team-building skills and preparing for battle. If you manage to strategically exploit the abilities of each character, all will be able to shine in their own way and reach their full potential to help you in your mission. Via PS Blog.

During this science fiction epic, we will cross paths with other companions. Allies who, with their skills, could be very useful to our mission. miHoYo studio has confirmed that Honkai Star Rail will be available on iOS, Android and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), on April 26, 2023. However on PlayStation consoles (PS5, PS4), no release date or window .