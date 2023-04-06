PlayStation Accessibility Labels: adapting the games and your console to the diverse needs

From PlayStation they point out that they have been working hard “to make the gaming experience more accessible to all players.” And after this, they announced that this week the Accessibility Labels will be implemented globally in PlayStation Store for the PS5 console.

Accessibility Labels allow game developers to provide detailed information about the accessibility features supported by their games. When browsing the various game hubs on PlayStation Store for PS5, you will be able to see a list of accessibility features if you press the “Triangle” button and if the game you selected supports accessibility tags.

These can indicate everything from audio and visual accessibility settings to DualSense control options, difficulty settings, and online communication features like chat transcription.

Includes a dropdown menu

Accessibility Tags will be available for PS5 and PS4 games on the PlayStation Store for PS5. If PS5 and PS4 versions are available, you can compare the Accessibility Labels for each in a dropdown menu.

With Accessibility Tags, you can easily see if the game you want to play offers the accessibility options you’re looking for. In this videoshows an example of the more than 50 Accessibility Labels available that game developers can choose from, divided into six categories:

● Visual accessibility features such as clear text, large text, color alternates, audio cues, and directional audio indicators.

● Audio features such as volume controls, mono audio, screen reader, and visual cue alternatives.

● Caption and transcript options, such as caption size, easy-to-read and large transcripts.

● Control options such as button remapping, joystick sensitivity, and the ability to play without holding buttons down, rapid button presses, or motion control.

● Gameplay options such as difficulty settings, skippable puzzles, simplified fast action events, and game speed.

● Online communication options, such as voice or text chat transcripts and ping communication.

Along with the wide range of accessibility settings available in the UI of the PS5 console, accessibility tags will allow you to customize your gaming experience on PS5 to suit your specific gaming needs. “These represent the latest step in our journey to make gaming experiences more accessible, along with inclusive games from PlayStation Studios and upcoming products like Project Leonardo,” they added.