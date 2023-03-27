Test: The Dark Pictures Switchback VR: the dirty air of fear

With around fifty titles available for its launch window alone, many PS VR2 games will go incognito, as long as they are not part of the big names and safe bets already encountered on other platforms. Released a few weeks late on the headset, The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR has the privilege of not being anonymous. Not so much thanks to its exclusive status (which could well be temporary, the game not being published by PlayStation) but because it is attached to a family of horror games that we now know quite well and because a simple glance is enough to understand that it is the successor of Until Dawn: Rush of Blood, title which returns us to our first emotions in virtual reality.

Share this: Tweet



Print

Email



