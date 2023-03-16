PODCAST. How Emmanuel Macron wants to relaunch his five-year term after the pension reform

In this episode of La Loupe, Xavier Yvon lists President Macron’s options with Erwan Bruckert, from the political department of L’Express.

Listen to this episode and subscribe to La Loupe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Deezer, Google Podcasts, Podcast Addict et Amazon Music.

The team: Xavier Yvon (presentation), Charlotte Baris (writing), Mathias Penguilly (editing), Jules Krot (directing) and Marion Galard (work-study).

Credits: Arte, BFM TV, Europe 1, France 24, France Info, L’Humanité, Le Parisien, La Provence, TF1

Music and dressing: Emmanuel Herschon/Studio Torrent

Picture credits: Alain Pitton/NurPhoto via AFP

Logo : Anne-Laure Chapelain/Benjamin Chazal

How to listen to a podcast? Follow the leader.

Xavier Yvon : I’m not going to tell you – once again – the whole story of Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform. For nearly four months, this is the saga whose twists and turns we read almost every day. We are beginning to get to know the characters well: Emmanuel Macron, Elisabeth Borne, Olivier Dussopt, the deputies of rebellious France and the right-wing senators, the unions and the demonstrators.

In any good story, there are also recurring places: from the National Assembly to the Senate, through the offices of ministers, the meeting rooms of the inter-union and especially the street.

During your reading, you will also discover expressions, which come up regularly over the pages: joint joint committee, renewable strikes, amendments, “bordélisation”, etc.

As in all great literary sagas, we sometimes get lost in the dates… For the pension reform, there is always a new key moment: January 10 then 23, February 6, March 7, March 11 , 16th, 26th.

These days we finally come to the end of the story. It is not yet completely finished, but a page – the last – will turn. If there is one who is eager to start from scratch, to start a new volume, it is Emmanuel Macron. The president is now looking for his next project, the “after retirements”. A crucial choice, which could determine all the rest of this second five-year term.

For further

PODCAST. Pensions: are past mobilizations an example to follow to defeat the reform?

PODCAST. Will the pension reform put the unions back at the center of the game?

2023 pension reform: our special feature

Pensions: “France at a standstill”, the impossible dream of the unions

FIND ALL THE EPISODES OF THE MAGNIFIER